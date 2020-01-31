Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: ALLGON AB, LEI: 5299000EXZX50VAAXT60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ALLG B SE0008374003 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by ALLGON AB on January 31, 2020 at 10:50 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 11:10 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 11:20 CET, January 31, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB