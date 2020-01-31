Scepter Holdings, Inc., anticipates introduction of Fisetin infused sprays developed by Gevitta, LLC

Gevitta LLC has developed Fisetin supplement spray formulas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, anticipates introduction of Fisetin infused supplement spray formulations.

Gevitta, LLC has completed the development of Fisetin infused supplement spray formulations to be marketed by Scepter Holdings along with existing Gevitta branded supplement sprays. Fisetin, a plant polyphenol present in many fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries and apples, and has shown anti-cancer activity in lab studies1. Gevitta, LLC pursued the formulation of a Fisetin infused supplement in response to research indicating it may help protect cells from stress-related damage, allowing them to perform at full their potential. In studies, Fisetin appears to help regulate inflammatory pathways and deactivates several major inflammatory compounds.2

"Gevitta, LLC excels at developing formulas and delivery systems ahead of consumer demand. We anticipate interest in fisetin-infused supplements will only continue to grow." stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman of the Board.

Scepter Holdings maintains licenses to market and distribute Gevitta branded products. The Company looks forward to introducing fisetin-infused supplements for sale online alongside other Gevitta branded products on Gevitta.com and Amazon.com.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

