PRESS RELEASE 31 January 2020 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR FY2019 AND REITERATES PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2020 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019 and reiterates its production outlook for the full year 2020. First Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the production results: «In 2019, the Company increased the output of all key metals as a result of improved operating efficiency, optimization of production flow and ongoing ramp-up of Bystrinsky project. Total nickel output increased 5% year-on-year to 229 kt owing to the ramp-up of the refining shop operating new chlorine leaching technology and expansion of carbonyl nickel production capacity at Kola MMC. Total copper output increased 5% year-on-year to a record of 499 kt driven by improved operating efficiency, increased mined ore volumes and higher copper grades at Talnakh mines as well as the ramp-up of Bystrinsky (Chita) project that was fully commissioned in September 2019. Palladium and platinum output increased 7% and 8% year-on-year to 2.9 moz and 0.7 moz, respectively, owing primarily to the release of work-in-progress inventory. We reiterate our production guidance from own Russian feed for FY2020 announced at the Capital Markets Day in November 2019 [1]». NORILSK NICKEL GROUP Nickel In 4Q19, consolidated nickel production increased 8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 62 kt, almost all of which was produced from own Russian feed. The growth was attributed to increase in production of nickel concentrate for sale to third parties and expansion of carbonyl nickel production capacity at Kola MMC. In 2019, consolidated nickel production increased 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 229 kt. The growth was attributed to gradual ramp-up of nickel refinery operating new chlorine-leaching technology, the expansion of carbonyl nickel production as well as the launch of low-grade nickel concentrate production for the sale to third parties at Kola MMC and more third party feed processed at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed amounted to 225 kt in line with the top end of the 220-225 kt production guidance for 2019. Copper In 4Q19, consolidated copper production increased 5% q-o-q to 127 kt, almost all of which was produced from own Russian feed. The growth owed to higher copper grades in mined ore at Polar Division and the ramp-up of Bystrinsky (Chita) project. In 2019, consolidated copper production increased 5% y-o-y to a record of 499 kt. The growth was driven by the ramp up of Bystrinsky (Chita) Project, increased mined ore volumes and higher copper grades at Talnakh mines as well as increased copper concentrate and copper cathodes production at Kola MMC from the matte received from Polar Division. Copper output from the Company's own Russian feed (excluding Bystrinsky project) amounted to 455 kt, slightly above the 430-450 kt production guidance range for 2019. Copper output at Bystrinsky GOK amounted to 43 kt, which was in line with the 40-46 kt production guidance for the asset. Platinum Group Metals In 4Q19, palladium and output amounted to 669 koz (-7% q-o-q) and 149 koz (-9% q-o-q), respectively. The decrease of PGMs output was scheduled and attributed to the commissioning of the new precious metals concentrate production line at the metallurgical shop at Kola MMC and trial shipments of copper cake (containing precious metals) from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta for further processing at Polar Division. In 2019, palladium and platinum output amounted to 2,922 koz (+7% y-o-y) and 702 koz (+8% y-o-y), respectively. The increase of PGMs output was attributed to the release of work-in-progress inventory at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Refinery and processing of the feed purchased from third parties at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. Overall, in 2019 PGMs output from the Company's own Russia feed was above the production targets for palladium of 2,770-2,800 koz and 646-670 koz for platinum. RUSSIAN OPERATIONS In 2019, all saleable metals produced by the Company's Russian operations were from their own feed. Nickel In 4Q19, nickel output at Kola MMC increased 13% q-o-q to 46 kt. Substantial increase of nickel output in 4Q19 was attributed to increase in production of nickel concentrate for sale to third parties and expansion of carbonyl nickel production capacity at Kola MMC to 1.7 kt (4-fold growth q-o-q). In 2019, the Company's nickel output in Russia increased 5% y-o-y to 166 kt. The growth was primarily attributed to the gradual ramp-up of nickel refinery operating new chlorine-leaching technology, expansion of carbonyl nickel production at Kola MMC to 4.4 kt (+75% y-o-y) and the launch of low-grade nickel concentrate production for the sale to third parties at Kola MMC. Copper In 4Q19, copper output at the Company's operations in Russia increased 6% q-o-q to 126 kt. The growth was attributed to the increase in mined ore volumes and higher copper grades at Polar Division, increased processing volumes of copper concentrate received from Kola MMC and copper cake received from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta at the Polar Division's Copper Plant as well as the ramp-up of Bystrinsky (Chita) Project. In 2019, the Company's Russian operations increased copper output 7% y-o-y to 486 kt. The growth was attributed to the gradual ramp-up of Bystrinsky (Chita) Project as well as higher volumes of copper concentrate produced for the sale to third parties and copper cathodes from the matte received from the Polar Division at Kola MMC. Bystrinsky Project was ramping-up on schedule, having increased production more than two-fold y-o-y to 43 kt of copper in copper concentrate. Platinum Group Metals In 4Q19, the Company's palladium and platinum output in Russia amounted to 664 koz (-6% q-o-q) and 148 koz (-8% q-o-q), respectively. Lower production was attributed to the commissioning of the new precious metals concentrate production line at the metallurgical shop at Kola MMC. The new precious metals production line at Kola MMC has been launched as part of nickel refinery upgrade to a new nickel electrowinning technology, whereby precious metal concentrates will be produced from residue of chlorine leaching. In 2019, palladium and platinum output amounted to 2,868 koz (+7% y-o-y) and 690 koz (+8% y-o-y), respectively. The PGM production volumes increased primarily owing to processing of work-in-progress inventory. NORILSK NICKEL HARJAVALTA (FINLAND) Nickel In 4Q19, nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased 5% q-o-q to 16 kt. The decrease was a result of a three days-long production stoppage in November 2019 due to a scheduled «solidarity» strike in Finland in support of postal workers. In 2019, nickel output at Harjavalta increased 3% y-o-y to 62 kt. The increase was attributed to higher volumes of nickel feed received from Boliden for further processing. Copper In 4Q19, copper output at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased 69% q-o-q to 1kt. The decrease was attributed to a trial shipment of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining, while the copper cake was previously sold to third parties. In 2019, copper output at Harjavalta decreased 28% y-o-y to 13 kt. The reduction was owing to the trial shipment of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining and the high base effect of the previous year, when work-in-progress concentrate was processed. Platinum Group Metals In 4Q19, output of saleable palladium and platinum (both contained in copper cake) amounted to 5 koz (down 64% q-o-q) and 1 koz (down 73% q-o-q), respectively. The reduction was attributed to the trial shipment of copper cake containing precious metals from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining. In 2019, output of palladium and platinum amounted to 54 koz (-8% y-o-y) and 12 koz (+5% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease in palladium production was attributed to the trial shipment of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining. NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) (*) In 2019, output at Nkomati (50% - owned by Norilsk Nickel) amounted to 6 kt of nickel (-2% y-o-y), 3 kt of copper (+12% y-o-y), 33 koz of palladium (-1%

