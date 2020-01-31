The "France CBD Regulatory Report: Relatively Strict Cannabis Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France has one of the strictest stances towards cannabis-related products in Europe.

Some regulation of CBD in food and cosmetics remains unclear, though the author provide insights in this report. You will be able to understand exactly which laws apply to hemp cultivation, CBD extraction, finished products, medical cannabis and the necessary authorisation channels to work in the French market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Hemp plant

Extracts

Finished products

Import and export requirements

Medicinal and recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vu8ivq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005199/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900