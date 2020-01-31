The "France CBD Regulatory Report: Relatively Strict Cannabis Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France has one of the strictest stances towards cannabis-related products in Europe.
Some regulation of CBD in food and cosmetics remains unclear, though the author provide insights in this report. You will be able to understand exactly which laws apply to hemp cultivation, CBD extraction, finished products, medical cannabis and the necessary authorisation channels to work in the French market.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Hemp plant
- Extracts
- Finished products
- Import and export requirements
- Medicinal and recreational cannabis
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
