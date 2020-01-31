A business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 (Q320) shows an increase in IFRS NAV per share to 107.55p. Including dividends paid the accounting total return was 1.53% (6.3% annualised). Rent indexation and portfolio acquisitions increased annualised rent roll and the run-rate of dividend cover increased further to 97%. We make no change to our forecast set out in our detailed post-interim results note.

