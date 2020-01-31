The cold brew coffee market is poised to grow by USD 1,119.97 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cold Brew Coffee Market Analysis Report by Product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee and Liberica-based cold brew coffee), and Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. In addition, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to boost the growth of the cold brew coffee market.

The demand for cold brew coffee-based products in various countries is increasing significantly, which is attributable to product innovation in the global cold brew coffee market, where vendors are frequently launching new and innovative products to attract customers. For instance, the France-based Malongo café introduced a new line of cold brew coffee in two new flavors, Cold Brew Pure Origine Laos and Cold Brew with Ginger and Citron. Thus, the growing number of new and innovative product launches will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cold Brew Coffee Companies:

Califia Farms

Califia Farms has business operations under various segments, such as plant milk, cold brew coffee, creamer, yogurt, and juice. The company's key offerings include Black and White Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, XX Espresso Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, Salted Caramel Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, Mocha Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, and Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Coffee.

Heartland Food Products Group

Heartland Food Products Group operates its business through the products, capabilities, and foodservice segments. The company's key offerings include JAVA HOUSE, which is an authentic cold brew coffee brand, that offers a full assortment of pure concentrates, liquid pods, and ready to drink cold brew coffees, including Lightly Sweet, Pure Black, and Frappes variants.

HighBrewCoffee

HighBrewCoffee has business operations under two segments, such as Coffee and Merch. The company's key offerings include peppermint mocha, mexican vanilla, double espresso, dark chocolate mocha, black and bold, creamy cappucino protein, salted caramel, espresso triple shot, vanilla bean triple shot, black triple shot, toasted coconut latte, and bourbon vanilla latte.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

JAB Holding Co. Sarl owns leading coffee brands like PEET'S COFFEE, Caribou Coffee, and others. The company's key offerings include Cold Brew Fog, Cold Brew Fog Latte, Coconut Cold Brew Fog, Coconut Cold Brew Fog Latte, Cold Brew Iced Coffee, The Black Tie, and Coconut Black Tie variants of cold brew coffee.

Kohana Coffee

Kohana Coffee offers various types of coffees such as cold brew coffee concentrates, women sourced coffee, ready to drink coffee, and roasted coffee.

Cold Brew Coffee Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Arabica-based cold brew coffee

Robusta-based cold brew coffee

Liberica-based cold brew coffee

Cold Brew Coffee Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

