API Group Limited today announced that it and certain of its affiliates ("API Group") have commenced administration proceedings in the United Kingdom. The API Group entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) ("Steel Partners" or the "Company"). The purpose of API Group's administration proceedings is to facilitate an orderly sale or wind-down of its U.K. operations, which include API Laminates Limited and API Foils Holdings Limited.

API Group also announced today that in the United States, API Americas Inc. is continuing to explore strategic alternatives, including potential asset sales and/or orderly liquidation.

"As previously disclosed, since early 2019, we have been working with the API Group businesses to assist in managing significant adverse change within their industries and the loss of major customers," said Bill Fejes, Steel Partners' Chief Operating Officer. "Importantly, we expect that all our other business units will continue to operate as normal and will not be adversely impacted by the transition of the API Group."

Steel Partners expects that for financial reporting and accounting purposes, the API Group businesses will be treated as discontinued operations in future periods.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking and youth sports.

