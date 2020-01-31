Corsearch strengthens its position as the industry leader for online brand protection and the only provider of end-to-end trademark clearance and brand protection solutions covering the entire trademark lifecycle

Corsearch, a trademark and brand protection solutions leader, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pointer Brand Protection, a prominent provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection services. The acquisition further extends Corsearch's fast-growing brand protection offering and provides a comprehensive new service for brand owners and legal professionals. For the first time, a consolidated suite of technologically advanced solutions will support the research, clearance, monitoring, investigative, and enforcement needs of the brand lifecycle.

From counterfeiting and piracy to gray trade and brand impersonation, estimates suggest that a staggering one in four online purchases involve brand infringement. With global eCommerce expected to reach 4.5 trillion U.S. dollars by 2021, the need for online brand protection to fight these threats has never been more urgent. It is an issue that is growing in tandem with total global trade, with some reports projecting that by 2022 counterfeiting and piracy could result in the loss of 4.2 trillion U.S. dollars and the endangerment of 5.4 million legitimate jobs.

A global problem needs global solutions, and the addition of Pointer Brand Protection into the Corsearch family aligns the technological capabilities and extensive networks of the entire group into a brand establishment and protection provider with unmatched coverage.

For many businesses, the digital environment has become so complex that establishing and protecting brands is too fragmented and time consuming to be manageable. To combat this effectively, brand owners and legal professionals require technological leadership and innovative solutions to implement a strong, proactive brand protection program. The Corsearch Brand Protection platform will provide an entirely new service offering which combines the very best teams, expertise, and technologies from both Pointer and from previous Corsearch acquisition, Yellow Brand Protection. In addition to Corsearch's existing services, the new platform will provide brands with a full-service solution combining everything from trademark research and clearing to machine learning, automated marketplace enforcement, and end-to-end investigations. To fight infringements at their source, the new team will also include the largest China-based online brand protection department in the industry.

"Since 2008, Pointer has worked with hundreds of globally-renowned brands to protect them from infringement and abuse," said Pointer CEO, Robert Stolk. "The industry is becoming more challenging every day and brands require technologies and services that can outpace that. Joining forces with Corsearch means securing the ability to innovate in a way that anticipates the needs of customers while also benefiting from Corsearch's trusted industry presence."

Corsearch's CEO, Tobias Hartmann, commented, "We are thrilled to bring the brightest minds in online brand protection together and define the future of this industry. With this strategic acquisition Corsearch becomes the only provider to support the needs of IP and brand professionals throughout the trademark lifecycle."

About Corsearch

Corsearch (www.corsearch.com) is a leading provider of clearance and online brand protection solutions for trademark and brand professionals. With highly trained researchers, an expansive global content set, and customer-focused technology tools available through the Corsearch platform, Corsearch empowers its customers with powerful brand solutions in an increasingly complex business environment.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in New York, Corsearch now has over 450 employees working across its 10 global offices. Corsearch has advised 43 of the world's top 50 brands and has in excess of 5,000 clients around the world.

For more information please contact Stephen Stolfi, Chief Commercial Officer, or visit corsearch.com.

About Pointer

Pointer Brand Protection (https://pointerbrandprotection.com/) has been defending global brands from counterfeiting and brand abuse since 2008. With more than 120 employees working from offices in Amsterdam, Shanghai, New York, and London, Pointer is an industry leader in the fight against brand infringement. Pointer offers holistic and bespoke anti-counterfeiting solutions that include online-to-offline investigations, test purchasing services, dedicated brand protection analysts, and a proprietary software platform for the removal of infringements. Its mission is to clean the online marketplace in order to create safety for consumers, to increase the integrity of hard-working brands, and to reduce the negative societal impact of counterfeiting.

