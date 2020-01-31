The global educational robots market is poised to grow by 590.82 thousand unitsduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global educational robots market 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Educational Robots Market Analysis Report by Product (Pre-configured educational robots, Reconfigurable educational robots, and Humanoid educational robots), by Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the emergence of startups in global educational robots market. In addition, the decline in the price of educational robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The popularity of educational robots that can teach programming and coding is increasing, which is driving funds from investors who aid startups. As a result, the number of startups in this sector is gradually increasing. Moreover, crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo provide essential funding to startup companies. These platforms are gaining popularity, especially among robotics industry players in the educational robotics industry. For instance, an artificial intelligence firm, UBTECH Robotics, which develops educational and entertainment robots, raised about USD 820 million in May 2018. Thus, the emergence of startups in global educational robots market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Educational Robots Market Companies:

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS BUDDY

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS BUDDY operates the business under the Robots segment. The company provides educational and stem robots.

fischerwerke GmbH Co. KG

fischerwerke GmbH Co. KG offers products through the following business units: Playing products business, Teaching products business, and Spare parts business. The company provides STEM robotics, STEM sets, STEM kits, and 3D printer sets.

Innovation First International Inc.

Innovation First International Inc. operates under various business segments, namely VEX Robotics, HEXBUG, and Rack Solutions. The company provides Vex EDR robotics kits, Vex pro parts, Vex IQ robotics kits, and other products.

LEGO System AS

LEGO System AS offers products through the following business segments: Toy business, STEM toys, and Lego Education. The company provides Lego education spike prime, Lego mindstorms EV3, and other products.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

Modular Robotics Incorporated offers products through the Cubelets business segment. The company offers different Cublets kits designed to support an entire class of students working in small groups.

Educational Robots Market Product Outlook

Pre-configured educational robots

Reconfigurable educational robots

Humanoid educational robots

Educational Robots Market Geographic Outlook

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

and MEA

