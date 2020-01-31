Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 30-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 681.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 699.88p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 671.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 690.71p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---