Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.94p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.35p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---