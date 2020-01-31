Coveted status awarded in seven countries in recognition of HCL's best-in-class employee engagement and people practices

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been named a Top Employer 2020 in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, France and South Africa. As well as achieving status as a Top Employer in multiple regions for the first time, this is also the fourteenth consecutive year that HCL has been recognized in the UK. Organizations certified as Top Employers are selected for their dedication to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive 'people-first' HR practices.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority in recognizing excellence in people practices. Established more than 28 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 119 countries across five continents. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of nearly 7,000,000 employees globally. HCL successfully met the standards to achieve the certification in seven different countries after being assessed for its talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning development, performance management, leadership development, career succession management, compensation benefits and culture.

"Recognizing our Certified Top Employers 2020 is an extremely proud moment for us all," said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute. "The level of certification that HCL has achieved in multiple regions showcases its dedication to the consistent application of HR excellence across its business. HCL's commitment to empowering its employees stands as a shining example of how employers can enrich the world of work through outstanding people practices. I'd like to extend a hearty congratulations to HCL on a fantastic achievement!"

"We are honored to receive such prestigious recognition from the Top Employers Institute regarding our people practices across Europe and South Africa," said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies. "We employ more than 12,000 people in the EMEA region and pride ourselves on being an employee-first organization by building a culture of trust and transparency across our workforce. Working together with our employees has enabled us to create a culture that facilitates growth, learning and excellence for all. Being named a Top Employer will further strengthen our brand in local markets, as we continue to invest in our people and work to empower and engage our employees."

HCL's unique ideapreneurship culture fosters grassroots innovation, providing an opportunity for its 149,000 employees to ideate, collaborate and create everyday innovative ideas to solve customer's business problems. It is based on the fundamental belief of inverting the organizational pyramid and engaging, enabling and empowering the front-line employees who are best placed to appreciate and understand the customers' business and shape the roadmap to enhance the 'value zone' created in every interaction they have.

