B&H Photo Video: Apple 16" MacBook Pro, an Ideal Pick for Creators; Unboxing at B&H Photo

Unboxing at B&H: The new Apple Macbook Pro 16" unboxing goes over its specs and upgrades from the previous model in this B&H video

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / B&H Photo would like to share the unboxing video of the 16" MacBook Pro from Apple. Featuring a larger screen and faster internals, this significant upgrade for the MacBook line proves itself a worthy option for creative professionals, such as photographers and filmmakers. As such a well-featured machine, one can find in-depth looks at what makes the latest MacBook Pro 16-inch a great option for photographers, filmmakers, and general use.

The biggest change in the MacBook Pro 16" is its use of a larger 16" Retina display, with 3072 x 1920 resolution. This brings the pixel density up to 226 ppi, and offers almost 6 million individual pixels, for incredibly sharp and detailed images. Apple also ensures each display is calibrated in the factory for accuracy. It will offer a P3 wide color gamut and brightness of up to 500 nits.

Many users will be very happy to hear about a redesigned Magic Keyboard that uses scissor-switch mechanisms and with 1mm of travel. This should feel much more responsive and satisfying, while remaining quiet. It even brings back the physical escape key and an inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys. The Touch Bar and Touch ID remain, as well.

This is the most powerful MacBook yet and, with that, Apple has introduced an advanced thermal architecture for keeping the machine cooler for longer. There are larger blades and vents for the fans, increasing airflow by 28%, and a heat sink that is 35% larger. Spec-wise, this should result in a sustained bump of up to 12W of power during intensive processes. As for connectivity, this MacBook Pro isn't much different from the last with four Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Speaking of power, the 16" MacBook Pro can be equipped with 9th-generation 6- and 8-core processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz, which is 2.1x faster than the quad-core 15" MacBook Pro. Pack this with up to 64GB of memory, and you have an impressive portable workstation. Graphics got a bump as well-the 16" is the first to use AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics based on 7nm architecture. It can be configured with up to 8GB GDDR6 VRAM for dramatically improved performance, whether you are editing videos or playing games. Powering all of this is a large 100Wh battery that provides an additional hour of battery life and falls perfectly under current FAA regulations for air travel. This brings the total up to 11 hours for wireless web browsing or Apple TV app video playback.

Not content to leave it there, the new MacBook Pro boasts extra storage options, with the base models starting with either 512GB or 1TB. Configurations are available up to 8TB, which Apple claims is the largest SSD ever made available in a notebook. Also, the audio experience uses a redesigned six-speaker system and uses force-canceling woofers to limit vibrations. This creates clearer sounds and deeper bass. The mic array received a 40% reduction in hiss for improved signal-to-noise ratio. Additionally, the new MacBook Pro will ship with macOS Catalina.

