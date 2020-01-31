XSport Global Corporate: XSport Global Inc. 2.0 Preparing Company for New Investment and Execution of 2020 Business Plan

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB:XSPT)

Dear XSPT Shareholders:

XSport Global Inc. is currently in the process of reorganizing and restructuring in preparation to attract new capital, new board members and expand our operations to execute our 2020 business plan. We have attracted a number of brand ambassadors and continue to build out the team of professionals. The company anticipates having contracts and employments agreements completed soon. We look forward to introducing our new team members and brand ambassadors in the near future.

In anticipation of a successful BETA launch and development of our new and transformative sports centric social media platform XSPORTCONNECT https://xsportconnect.com/ The Company anticipates the closing of a round of financing in Q1 2020 to build out the technology and facilitate key acquisitions. The XSPORTCONNECT mobile app and social media platform will have first mover advantage leveling the playing field by creating an opportunity for everyone in the sports world to promote themselves, connect, share and follow their favorite athlete, team or sport under one roof. The platform is designed to work with existing sports league management software and current social media platforms. XSPORTCONNECT.com is the first of many new products and services to be introduced in 2020 by our Team operating from the XSport Global Innovative Center located in Irvine, California.

As mentioned in our previous press releases, we continue to grow our team of experts in their respective fields. We will be retaining a Chief Financial Advisor on a long term agreement whose key responsibility will be obtaining capital to fund all revenue channels. A CTO has been identified to build the technology platform and connect all of the company's products and services. In addition, a top sales executive has been added to the team and will focus on building the relationships of companies and athletes for the launch of these products. These new additions will be announced in first quarter of 2020.

The combination of strong employee intelligence, key acquisitions and brand ambassadors will launch us towards an exciting and successful 2020. To be a part of the XSPORTCONNECT BETA launch, visit https://xsportconnect.com/

Going forward :

We will continue to share pertinent information as quickly as possible. We welcome you emails to our investor@xsportglobal.com or info@xsportglobal.com. We look forward to a seamless and uninterrupted transition and to a bright future together and welcome the new executives, employees, and customers to the XSport Global 2.0 family. Their experience will help us continue delivering the innovations that will position the Company for success and create long term value for our shareholders.

We thank you for your ongoing support.

Ray Mariorenzi

CEO, and President XSport Global Inc.

About XSport Global, Inc.

XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB:XSPT) is a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, where sports industries, fans and players are highly regarded. Backed by a roster of professional athletes and brand ambassadors, we seek to help athletes achieve their full potential through cognitive training, careers, genetics, recruiting and more. Visit www.xsportglobal.com and www.headtrainer.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "would" or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products and services, based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products, services and technology; the availability of additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company's go-forward business, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the XSport Global's Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the other documents XSport Global files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that XSport Global is not able to predict accurately or control. XSport Global's actual results may differ materially from the expectations that XSport Global describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause XSport Global's actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for XSport Global to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by XSport Global in this press release speaks only as of the date on which XSport Global makes it. XSport Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Relations Dept.

XSport Global Corporate

(949) 371-5558

Info@xsportglobal.com

Investor Relations

Investor@xsportglobal.com

SOURCE: XSport Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574734/XSport-Global-Inc-20-Preparing-Company-for-New-Investment-and-Execution-of-2020-Business-Plan