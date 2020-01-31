Healthcare IT Leaders is the Category Leader for Business Solutions Implementation Services in 2020 Best in KLAS Report

Top ranked for ERP implementation engagements

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / The 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services report ranks Healthcare IT Leaders as the Category Leader for Business Solutions Implementation Services.

With a ranking of 95, Healthcare IT Leaders achieved the highest score in the category, substantially higher than the 83.2 average across all KLAS-rated Business Solutions services providers.

The report also uses letter grades to rate Healthcare IT Leaders across multiple performance areas: Loyalty (A+), Product (A+), Operations (A), Relationship (A+) and Value (A-). No vendor in the category received higher grades than Healthcare IT Leaders.

"As health systems invest in ERP and other business solutions, it's critical that they work with a trusted consulting partner. We're honored to be recognized by KLAS as #1 for the quality and value of our services," said Bob Bailey, Managing Principal, Healthcare IT Leaders.

Customer Feedback

KLAS rankings are based on independent surveys and interviews with healthcare providers.

Said one manager in a recent survey (Jan. 2020): "Healthcare IT Leaders shined in the advisory role. They took on a lot of the work that our team didn't have the time to do; they really jump-started the project work, moved things forward, and got decisions made."

Complete customer comments about Healthcare IT Leaders are available at KLAS Research.

Healthcare IT Leaders is also KLAS-rated for HIT Implementation Leadership-Small (93.6 rating) and HIT staffing (92.5). This is the fourth consecutive year that the firm has been rated in the Best of KLAS report.

"As a KLAS-ranked firm with deep ERP and clinical consulting practices, Healthcare IT Leaders acts as a full-service partner meeting the enterprise IT needs of our customers," said Bailey.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a KLAS-rated, national leader in IT workforce solutions, connecting healthcare organizations with experienced technology talent for implementation services, project management, consulting and full-time hiring. Areas of focus include EMR, ERP, WFM, RCM, and CRM. Based in Greater Atlanta, our company has ranked on the Inc. 5000 five consecutive years and has been named a Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes. For more information, visit www.healthcareitleaders.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/.

