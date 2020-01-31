Clear Leisure Plc - Holding(s) in Company

31 January 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Holdings in the Company

The Board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) announces that on 29 January 2020 it was advised by Forcrowd Srl ("Forcrowd") that, having sold 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 18 December 2019 and 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares on 19 December 2019, Forcrowd, held, as at 19 December 2019, 52,218,847 Ordinary Shares representing 7.88% of the Company's issued share capital.

Having sold further Ordinary Shares since 19thDecember 2019, Forcrowd has confirmed to the Company that as at 29 January 2020 it holds 40,718,847 Ordinary Shares representing 6.15% of the Company's issued share capital.

Forcrowd has now entered in a lock-in period, in which it won't be able to sell Company's shares until 28 November 2020.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. The Company also owns shareholdings in a number of historic investments primarily in the Italian real estate companies, which it is currently seeking compensation through court action.

For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk