SpendEdge has been monitoring the global clinical research services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 14 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005225/en/

Read the 124-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Clinical Research Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Buyers from the pharmaceutical industry are facing the pressing necessity to increase their adoption of various clinical research services. These services are aimed at developing new drugs and treatments to address the increasing onset of chronic ailments and to cater to the medical needs of the aging demography. This is serving as one of the primary spend growth drivers in the global clinical research services market. Meanwhile, the global clinical service providers are entering into strategic partnerships with their regional counterparts to retain local clinical trial sites to enable the local population to run clinical trials. This is functional in reducing the cost of acquiring patients.

In terms of spend share, North America is dominating the market owing to the rapid growth in the biosimilar and biologics market and the growing demand for outsourcing clinical research services to CROs by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical companies in Europe are conducting research on gene therapy studies to treat rare diseases. This is driving spend momentum in the clinical research services market in this region.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the market price trends

The adoption of new technologies such as EDC, eTMF, CRF and RBM to optimize research processes and to reduce the time taken to launch products is increasing service providers' technology expenses. Such expenses are eventually inflating the overall service price in the clinical research services market.

The growing need for a highly skilled workforce specialized in clinical research is driving service providers to increase compensation for experience professionals to retain them. This is inflating their OPEX.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers achieve a mutually beneficial partnership with service providers

In the clinical research services market buyers are advised to leverage the fixed price model while in contract with a service provider. This price model allows buyers to optimize efficiency to manage clinical programs with full transparency into service providers' data and study milestones. It helps in reducing overhead costs on internal accounting and tracking systems in due course of the project.

Buyers are advised to engage with service providers who optimize their trial selection process by matching the characteristics of a trial site with the specifications of the research, undertaking patient-centric initiatives, and adopting data-driven techniques.

Some of the top clinical research service providers enlisted in this report

This clinical research services market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top service providers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

IQVIA Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

PAREXEL International Corp.

ICON Plc

Syneos Health Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the clinical research services market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Clinical research services market spend segmentation by region

Clinical research services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for clinical research service providers

Clinical research service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the clinical research services market

Clinical research services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the clinical research services market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Medical Transcription Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Culture Media Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005225/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us