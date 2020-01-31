COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Essity €300mil 10yr
London, January 31
Post-Stabilisation Notice
31 January 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
EUR300mil (no grow) 0.50% Notes due 03 February 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme, dated 10 May 2019.
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|XS2113167568
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 300,000,000
|Description:
|0.50% Notes due 03 February 2030
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Merrill Lynch International
Skandi Ensilkda Banken
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.