Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
31.01.20
15:30 Uhr
5,228 Euro
-0,001
-0,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,220
5,224
15:45
5,222
5,223
15:45
PR Newswire
31.01.2020 | 14:46
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Essity €300mil 10yr

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Essity €300mil 10yr

PR Newswire

London, January 31

Post-Stabilisation Notice

31 January 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

EUR300mil (no grow) 0.50% Notes due 03 February 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme, dated 10 May 2019.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS2113167568
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 300,000,000
Description:0.50% Notes due 03 February 2030
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Merrill Lynch International
Skandi Ensilkda Banken

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

COMMERZBANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire