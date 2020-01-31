Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries Announces New Chairman

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), January 30, 2020 - Scientific Industries Inc. announced the appointment of Mr. John Moore as its new Chairman of the Board and President of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI), and Mr. Joseph Cremonese as the Company's Chairman Emeritus.

Ms. Helena R. Santos, Chief Executive Officer and a Director stated that the Company is extremely grateful for Mr. Cremonese's dedicated service to the Company as its Chairman since 2006. Mr. Cremonese continues to serve as a Director of the Company, and a consultant to SBI. Mr. Moore was elected a Director of the Company in January 2019 and re-elected at this year's Annual Meeting.

Ms. Santos continued "Mr. Moore is an experienced entrepreneur in life sciences and other high growth industries. He has a history of working with great teams to build shareholder value." Mr. Moore said, "Scientific Industries has a combination of solid cash flowing operations and high value and growth potential new product offerings. Our goal is to build a new category in the bioprocessing industry to expand Scientific Industries life sciences franchise. It is a privilege to work with Helena and Joe to build on their past success."

At the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting, the Company also unveiled its newest product - an optical pill counter designed for real-time accurate pill counting. The new benchtop pill counter - VIVID RX will be sold primarily through pharmacy distributors.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the Genie and Torbal brand products; produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments, and the research, development and production of bioprocessing systems and methods. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, chemical companies, and medical device manufacturers.

"Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K."

