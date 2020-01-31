AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Invited to Attend the Whistler Capital Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is proud to announce that it has been invited to attend the 10th Annual Whistler Capital Conference at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler from February 7-9, 2020.

Hosted by Capital Event Conferences, the event introduces selected growth-stage companies to active capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings. This is an opportunity for AMPD to gain additional exposure amongst retail brokers, portfolio and fund managers, institutional investors, family offices and high net worth/accredited investors.

The Capital Events team prides itself on connecting issuers with quality investors and has successfully run over sixty conferences to date, resulting in over $600M in transactions.

"We are very honoured to have been invited to participate in this exclusive event," said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD Ventures Inc., who will personally be attending the event to meet the investors in attendance. "We are excited to be able to meet with investors to share our vision for the next generation of digital infrastructure and pleased to be letting more investors know about the value we are creating."

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization. For further information concerning the company and its business, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019, supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectus was filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.

