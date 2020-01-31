GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,650,000 incentive stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company including 300,000 to Cathy McLay, 250,000 to Brendan Riley, 300,000 to Mark Achtemichuk, 200,000 to each of Fraser Atkinson, Malcolm Clay, David Richardson and Michael Sieffert, 585,000 stock options to employees of the Company and 175,000 to consultants. The stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable for the Directors, Officers and Employees for a period of five years and for the consultants for a period of two years at a price of $0.37 per share. For the Directors and Officers of the Company and the consultants the stock options vest as to 25% three months after the grant date, 25% six months after the grant date, 25% nine months after the grant date and 25% one year after the grant date and for the employees the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% one year after the grant date, 25% two years after the grant date and 25% three years after the grant date.

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson, Chairman

(604) 220-8048

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574779/GreenPower-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options