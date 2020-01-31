SpendEdge has been monitoring the global waste management equipment market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of nearly USD 5 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Buyers from the healthcare sector are accounting for extensive adoption of waste management equipment like the incinerators to dispose of a wide range of medical wastes such as infectious wastes, pathological wastes, used sharps, and damaged or expired pharmaceutical products. This will act as a major spend growth driver in the global waste management equipment market.

The market in APAC is expected to post an impressive spend growth owing to the extensive applications of incinerators and recycling equipment to treat the massive amount of industrial wastes that are generated in this region. The high electronic waste generation in the US market will act as a major demand driver for recycling equipment in the region.

Insights into the supply market

Suppliers will tackle a major increase in their manufacturing costs which will be triggered by an expected increase in the prices of raw materials such as iron, steel, and aluminum. This will result in an increase in the market price of the finished commodity.

Engagement with regional suppliers will help buyers to identify areas to save costs in terms of contract management costs, transportation costs, and documentation costs. This, in turn, will increase the bargaining power of suppliers and contribute to their profit margins.

Insights into category management strategies that will help buyers to achieve a beneficial partnership with suppliers

Engage with suppliers who have VMI capabilities

Supply assurance is facilitated by VMI which is one of the most important factors that must be assessed by buyers during procurement in the waste management equipment market. VMI-enabled supply assurance will help buyers to lower their inventory costs and limit the duration of the downtime of waste management equipment.

Engage with suppliers who assist in equipment installation

Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers who have technical expertise with respect to the installation of the equipment. It will help buyers save on the costs associated with the engagement with a separate entity for installation.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Waste management equipment market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the waste management equipment market

Regional spend opportunity for waste management equipment suppliers

Waste management equipment suppliers cost structure

Waste management equipment pricing models analysis

Waste management equipment procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the waste management equipment market

