Blue Box Storage: BlueBox Storage Opens New Sales Office in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / The founders of BlueBox Storage, a company that offers two types of storage: self storage and mobile storage, are pleased to announce that they have opened a new sales office in Portland, Oregon.

As a company spokesperson noted, even though BlueBox Storage is located in Salem, it did not take the founders long to realize their sturdy storage options are needed in other cities throughout The Beaver State.

Last year, BlueBox Storage expanded into both Eugene and Portland, Oregon. In order to better accommodate the rapidly growing number of customers in Portland, the founders recently opened their new sales office.

The news that BlueBox Storage has opened a new sales office in Portland will not surprise the many satisfied customers who have used their storage options. Since the company first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for not only their high-quality and heavy-duty storage options, but also for their commitment to customer service.

"We are not a franchise like PODS, 1800PackRat, ZippyShell and we value the customer experience," the spokesperson noted, adding that they also do not operate from a call center hundreds of miles away like their competitors.

"In fact, each customer communicates directly with our delivery personnel, making delivery and logistics go as smooth as possible."

In addition, unlike other storage companies, BlueBox portable storage units are built with the same heavy-duty all steel specifications as the self-storage option. This means that customers can rest assured that their possessions will be under "vault like protection," whether they opt for the mobile or self storage unit.

