On January 30, 2020, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. ("Gardner Denver") and Ingersoll-Rand plc ("Ingersoll Rand") received unconditional clearance from the European Commission with respect to the proposed combination of the Industrial segment of Ingersoll Rand with Gardner Denver. The proposed transaction has received all required regulatory approvals that are a condition to the closing of the transaction, and is expected to close early in 2020, subject to other closing conditions, including approval by Gardner Denver stockholders.

"We are very excited to receive clearance from the European Commission for the pending transaction with Ingersoll Rand's Industrial segment," said Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer. "This marks a major milestone in the process as we have now received all regulatory approvals that are required to close the transaction. The transaction remains on track to close in early 2020, and we will continue to provide relevant updates as they are available."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements, including the statements relating to our preliminary unaudited financial results for our quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, which are subject to finalization and contingencies associated with the Company's quarterly and annual financial and accounting procedures. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control, risks of doing business outside the United States, the Company's dependence on the level of activity in the energy industry, potential governmental regulations restricting the use of hydraulic fracturing, raw material costs and availability, the risk of a loss or reduction of business with key customers or consolidation or the vertical integration of the Company's customer base, loss of or disruption in the Company's distribution network, the risk that ongoing and expected restructuring plans may not be as effective as the Company anticipates, and the Company's substantial indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause Gardner Denver's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 40 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,600 employees world-wide.

Gardner Denver uses its website www.gardnerdenver.com as a channel of distribution of Company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on its website. Accordingly, investors should monitor Gardner Denver's website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about Gardner Denver when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section of Gardner Denver's website at http://investors.gardnerdenver.com.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed transaction, Gardner Denver and Ingersoll-Rand Industrial U.S. Holdco, Inc. ("Ingersoll Rand Industrial") have filed registration statements with the SEC registering shares of Gardner Denver common stock and Ingersoll Rand Industrial common stock in connection with the proposed transaction, which were declared effective by the SEC on January 16, 2020. Gardner Denver has also filed a proxy statement, which has been sent to the Gardner Denver shareholders in connection with their vote required in connection with the proposed transaction. Ingersoll-Rand shareholders are urged to read the prospectus and/or information statement that will be included in the registration statements and any other relevant documents when they become available, and Gardner Denver stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents when they become available, because they contain important information about Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand Industrial and the proposed transaction. The proxy statement, prospectus and/or information statement, and other documents relating to the proposed transactions (when they become available) can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The proxy statement, prospectus and/or information statement and other documents (when they become available) are also available free of charge on Ingersoll Rand's website at http://ir.ingersollrand.com or on Gardner Denver's website at https://investors.gardnerdenver.com. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of Gardner Denver in connection with the proposed transaction is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This release is not a solicitation of a proxy from any security holder of Gardner Denver. However, Ingersoll-Rand, Gardner Denver and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders of Gardner Denver in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Ingersoll-Rand may be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 12, 2019 and its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on April 23, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Gardner Denver may be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2019, and its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on March 26, 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005345/en/

Contacts:

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Vikram Kini

(414) 212-4753

vikram.kini@gardnerdenver.com