The mineral cosmetics market is poised to grow by USD 650.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Mineral Cosmetics Market Analysis Report by Product (Makeup, Skin care and Hair care), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics. In addition, increasing online retailing is anticipated to boost the growth of the mineral cosmetics market.

Growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics is one of the key factors behind the growth of the mineral cosmetics market. Synthetic makeup products contain chemicals such as mercury, petroleum jelly, lead, and formaldehyde that may affect the reproductive functions of women as they are carcinogenic in nature. This is leading to the increased adoption of mineral cosmetics as they protect the skin from harsh free radicals. The changing preferences of consumers are encouraging vendors in the market to expand their existing product lines and introduce new premium cosmetics as per customer requirements.

Major Five Mineral Cosmetics Companies:

ALTANA AG

ALTANA AG has business operations under four segments, such as BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, and ACTEGA. The company offers mineral cosmetics under its subsidiary, ECKART. It offers mineral cosmetics under the registered name of RHEOBYK 7590, which is a hydrogenated castor oil derivative meant for use in cosmetic and personal care applications as a rheological additive for the oil phases.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through various segments, including agricultural solutions, chemicals, functional materials and solutions, performance products, and others. The company offers a broad portfolio of effect pigments and specialty minerals for cosmetic and personal care products.

Clariant International Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as care chemicals, catalysis, natural resources, and plastics and coatings. The company offers mineral cosmetics under the registered names, Hostacerin SAF and Hostacerin DGI.

Glo Skin Beauty

Glo Skin Beauty has operations under two segments, namely skincare and makeup. The company's key offerings include Tinted Primer SPF 30, which is an oil-free, tinted primer with pure mineral sun protection, which provides all-day coverage.

L'Oréal SA

L'Oréal SA operates its business through various segments, such as consumer products, L'Oréal Luxe, professional products, and active cosmetics. The company offers mineral cosmetics under the trademark, True Match Naturale.

Mineral Cosmetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Makeup

Skin care

Hair care

Mineral Cosmetics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Mineral Cosmetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

