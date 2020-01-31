Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2020

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
31.01.20
13:24 Uhr
30,170 Euro
-0,680
-2,20 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
31.01.2020 | 16:04
30 Leser
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, January 31

Ashtead Group plc

31stJanuary 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q3 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31stJanuary 2020 will be announced on 3rdMarch 2020.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor conference call will be broadcast from 8.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland
James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151

© 2020 PR Newswire