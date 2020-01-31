The "Soft Drinks in the Czech Republic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Soft drinks had a solid performance in 2019, with growth in off-trade volume and value, and substantial growth seen in on-trade value sales. Several factors were driving this growth. Firstly, the good economic situation in the Czech Republic has allowed sales of soft drinks to rise. As consumers have higher disposable incomes, they are free to spend more money on soft drinks, as well as trading up to higher priced items, positively impacting overall value sales.

The author's Soft Drinks in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Soft Drinks in the Czech Republic

List of Contents and Tables

Executive Summary

Substantial Growth was Driven by Rising Disposal Incomes, An Increasing Demand for Premiumisation and A Rise in Busy, On-the-go Lifestyles

Premiumisation, Health and Wellness and the Rising Demand for Convenience Shapes the Soft Drinks Landscape

There Is Consolidation Amongst the Leading Players As Karlovarsk Minerln Vody Increases Its Lead

A Host of New Product Developments in 2019, Focused on Flavour Innovation and Premiumisation Aligned To Health and Wellness

Growth Over the Forecast Will Be Driven by Premiumisation, Warm Weather and Natural Ingredients

Market Data

Appendix

Fountain Sales in the Czech Republic

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Growth Is Driven From the Positive Economic Landscape, Warm Weather and the Health and Wellness Trend

the Health and Wellness Trend Sees Consumers Migrate From Carbonates To Bottled Water, Boosting Values Sales

Premiumisation and Functional Bottled Water Will Strengthen Growth Over the Forecast Period

Local Brands Dominate Bottled Water, With Higher Volume-sales Than International Players

Growing Competition in Flavoured Bottled Water As Players Bring New Flavours To the Landscape

On-trade Sales of Bottled Water Face Challenges, But Are Set To See Stable Growth Over the Forecast Period

Cola Carbonates Lead Sales, However Volume Growth Is Hindered by the Weather

the Rising Health and Wellness Trend Is A Threat To the Growth of Carbonates

As Promotions and Discounts Threaten Growth, Players Turn Their Attention To On-trade Sales

the Consolidation of the Landscape Makes It Hard for Smaller Players To Break Through

Cola Carbonate Multinationals Focus on Sugar-free Ranges, Adding New Products To Their Line Ups

Premium Products Were Increasingly in Demand in 2019, While Private Label Lost Shares

Liquid and Powder Concentrates Register Decline, With Liquid Performing Slightly Better, Being Perceived As Healthier

Players Respond To Consumer Demand for Premium Offerings, With Innovative Flavour Mixes and Healthier Positionings

the Improving Economic Situation Prevents Growth for Carbonates As An Increasing Number of Consumers Reach for Soft Drinks at Higher Unit Prices

Domestic Players Kofola and Linea Nivnice Maintain Their Strong Positions in 2019, Benefiting From Well-established Soft Drinks

Private Label Lose Value Share Against the Threat of Premiumisation, and Consumers Reach for More Expensive Options

Players Compete Through Innovations and Promotions Focused on Health and Wellness

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Juice Continues To Enjoy High Levels of Growth, Benefiting From the Rise in Healthier Living

Juice Drinks (up To 24% Juice) Brings in the Most Significant Value Sales, Despite Having the Lowest Unit Price

Traditional Flavours Still Dominate, Although Players Are Becoming Increasingly Innovative

Leading Competitors Focus on Health and Wellness Product Developments, To Maintain Their Leads

Private Label Continues To Lose Share As Consumer Opt for Established Juice Offerings

Players Respond To Consumers' Increasingly Busy Lifestyles by Offering Various Packs and Sizes for Juice

Rtd Coffee Has A Small Consumer Base in the Czech Republic, With the High-price Point and Competition Swaying Consumers To Other Beverages

the Rise in Busy Lifestyles and the Demand for Convenience Positively Impacts Rtd Coffee

the Health and Wellness Trend Has Less Impact on Rtd Coffee, However, Players May Still Adapt

Major Players Retain Their Lead in Rtd Coffee, Investing in Advertising and Promotions To Stay on Top

Innovations Are Low in 2019, However, Some Players Launch New Flavour Options To the Landscape

Tesco Is One of the Only Established Private Label Offerings, Competing in the Landscape With Low-unit Prices

Rising Purchasing Power and Its Seasonality Drive Growth for Rtd Tea

Premiumisation and Alignment With Healthier Living Are Increasingly Crucial in Rtd Tea

Rtd Tea Should Focus on Improving Consumer Awareness To Boost Value and Volume Sales

Karlovarsk Minerln Vody Significantly Boosts Its Share, Leading Rtd Tea in 2019 With the Acquisition of the PepsiCo Portfolio

Rtd Tea Is Relatively Competitive, With Both Multinationals and Domestic Players in the Landscape

There Is Fierce Competition From Other Soft Drinks and Rtd Tea Aligns To Consumer Demands To Compete

Energy Drinks Maintains Its Vivid Growth in Both Volume and Value Sales, Giving the Best Performance in Soft Drinks in 2019

the Unit Price of Energy Drinks Increases As Consumers Reach for More Premium Offerings

Flavours and Formats Aligned To the Growing Health and Wellness Trend Benefit Value Sales of Energy Drinks

Red Bull Ceska Republika Maintains Its Lead, But the Landscape Remains A Mixture of International and Domestic Players

Private Label Decreases Its Value Share With Rising Premiumisation, While Many Younger Consumers Prefer Branded Products

Rising Competition Drives Flavour Innovations, With Health and Wellness Launches Expected for the Forecast Period

Sports Drinks Saw Positive Growth in 2019, But This was Limited Due To A Lack of Advertising and Innovation

Growth in Sports Drinks Will Come From the Health and Wellness Trend and the Positive Economic Outlook

Sports Drinks Is Threatened by Sports Nutrition and Functional Bottled Water

As International Players Dominate, Domestic Players Remain Under-represented

Karlovarsk Minerln Vody Increases Its Share With Gatorade

Isostar Maintains Its Lead Through A Well-established Product and Active Promotion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y46iwd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005369/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900