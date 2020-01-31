CPR Cell Phone Repair Widens Reach with the Opening of a New Store in Bessemer, AL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest-growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, would like to announce they are expanding services in Alabama with a new store in Bessemer. CPR congratulates Kelly McMahan on the opening of his latest franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Bessemer, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/bessemer-al/.

"On behalf of the CPR network, I am excited to congratulate Kelly McMahan on the opening of his second CPR store in Bessemer, Alabama. As "Rookie of the Year,' Kelly has worked tirelessly to bring his customers unparalleled service. We wish Kelly and his team continued success," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Bessemer, AL, is an up and coming, largely populated suburb of the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan area. Residents and visitors celebrate Bessemer culture with local cuisine at numerous restaurants, the Central Alabama Caribbean Festival, Jazz in the Park, and multiple museums. Bessemer was once a mining and railroad car manufacturing hub but has since become a diverse blend of different industries. The city welcomes new companies and businesses as it continues to experience economic growth. CPR Bessemer is conveniently located along 13th Avenue in a busy shopping center.

"As a locally owned and operated CPR Cell Phone Repair store, we aim to offer the absolute best service possible," said Kelly McMahan on the opening of his new store. "If you receive anything less, I will personally handle it myself."

Kelly is a graduate of Samford University and has been a Hoover, AL resident for the past ten years. He resides there with his wife, Dermatology PA Grace McMahan. The couple is expecting their first child in June of 2020. When Kelly isn't working, he enjoys hunting, mountain biking, and exercising. Kelly is also a member of both the Hoover and Bessemer Chambers of Commerce. People can learn more about the services Kelly and his CPR Bessemer team provides by contacting the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Bessemer, AL is located at:

1827 13th Ave N

Suite B

Bessemer, AL 35020

Please contact the store at 205-434-4449 or via email: repairs@cpr-bessemer.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/bessemer-al/

Kelly's other store is:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Hoover

3049 John Hawkins Pkwy.

Hoover, AL 35244

205-558-9355

https://www.cellphonerepair.com/hoover-al

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, FLA. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates in over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574797/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Widens-Reach-with-the-Opening-of-a-New-Store-in-Bessemer-AL