The market is driven by the growing LGBT population in developed countries. In addition, continuous increase in innovative marketing of products is also anticipated to drive the online sex toys market growth during the forecast period.

The sale of sex toys sold through online adult stores helps avoid social taboos which would otherwise discourage consumers from buying these products in person. Therefore, consumers and market participants prefer discreet packaging in the online sale of sexual wellness products such as vibrators. This development will certainly boost the confidence of buyers who are hesitant to buy sex toys. Moreover, vendors are also undertaking alternative marketing strategies to position their products as necessary to achieve a healthy and pleasurable sex life.

Major Five Online Sex Toys Market Companies:

BMS Factory

The company offers a wide range of sex toys for men and women.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. operates in key segments including Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers a wide range of vibrators through its brand, TROJAN.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc operates in key business segments including Health and Hygiene Home. The company offers a wide range of sex toys through its brand, Durex.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

The company offers a wide range of sex toys for men and women.

FUN FACTORY GmbH

The company offers a wide range of sex toys, such as pulsators, vibrators, and anal toys for women; and sex toys for men.

Online Sex Toys Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Adult vibrators

Erection rings

Dildos

Others

Online Sex Toys Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

