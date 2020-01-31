Several large utility-scale storage projects have already been developed under Ireland's DS3 program. Innogy says that it now plans to look for more storage project possibilities in the country.German renewables company Innogy SE has announced plans to install its first battery storage project in Ireland. The company said that it has made a final decision to invest €25 million in the construction of a 60 MW lithium-ion plant near Lisdrumdoagh, in Ireland's County Monaghan. Construction will begin this year, with commissioning planned for 2021. A company spokesperson said that the project will ...

