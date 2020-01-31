The "Soft Drinks in Ukraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, although stabilisation of disposable income and positive economic dynamics are observed, Ukrainian consumers remain price sensitive. They look for best price deals and mainly opt for the cheapest offers, which favours soft drinks with lowest price positioning (such as non-cola carbonates or juice drinks, among others). Consumers with more disposable income opt for healthier and more expensive drinks (for example, mineral bottled water, 100% juice etc).

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Key Topics Covered:

Soft Drinks in Ukraine

List of Contents and Tables

Executive Summary

Stabilisation of Disposable Income Supports Consumption

Consumers Seek Convenience and Health Benefits

International Players Lead Soft Drinks With Interesting Product Offers, Wide Presence and Competitive Prices

Health-positioned Soft Drinks and Single-serve Bottles Offer Most Prospect for Npd

International Players Will Maintain Leadership With Strong Brands and Wide Presence

Market Data

Appendix

Fountain Sales in Ukraine

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Health and Wellness Trend Drives Water Consumption in Ukraine

Bulk Water Hampers Development of Still Bottled Water Due To Better Price and Convenience

Spring Bottled Water Benefits From Optimum Quality and Price Position

Competitive Landscape

Marketing Activities by Leading Player Drive Growth

International Players Invest in Marketing, While Local Companies Optimise Spending To Deliver Best Price-quality Deal

Local Companies Dominate by Number of Players Thanks To Rich Local Water Resources

Consumers' Increasing Health Awareness Constrains Carbonates Growth

Health and Wellness Trend Drives Product Development in Low Calorie Cola

Offer of Small Packs Expands Due To Consumers' Demand for Convenience

Coca-Cola Leads With Strongest Brands

Consumers' Price Sensitivity Underpins Private Label Growth

Kvas and Low Calorie Carbonates Are Possible Growth Niches

Category Declines Due To Decreasing Demand

Concentrates Lose Out To Other Soft Drinks Due To Lack of Marketing Support

Marketing Support and Npd Can Help Revive the Category

Eco-pack Dpf Leads With Wide Product Portfolio and Well-established Distribution

Local Producers Dominate Category Thanks To Low Prices

Competitive Environment Set To Remain Stable Over the Forecast Period

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Demand for Juice Returns in Line With Developing Health and Wellness Trend

New Regulations Will Establish Stricter Control Over Juice Quality

Price Sensitivity Restricts New Product Development in Juice

Sandora Tov Maintains Leadership Thanks To Wide Portfolio and Active Marketing

Juice Sees Extension of Product Lines Following Health and Wellness and Convenience Trends

Companies Target Children and Adolescents As Large Consumer Group

Stabilisation of Disposable Income and Health and Wellness Trend Drive Growth in Rtd Tea

Product Development in Rtd Tea Moves Towards Unusual Tastes and Fusions

Consumers' Price Sensitivity Hampers Category Growth

Fuze Tea Leads Category With Interesting Tastes and Wide Presence

Nestea Returns To Category

Healthiness Is the Main Marketing Point in Rtd Tea

New Product Development Drives Growth

Age Restrictions on Energy Drinks Consumption Threatens the Industry

Taste Offer Expands To Meet Consumers' Curiosity

Novi Produkty Group Leads With Wide Product Portfolio and Competitive Prices

Main Players Educate Consumers To Fight Perception of Energy Drinks As Unhealthy

Companies Expand Range of Marketing Tools

Limited Availability in Off-trade Hampers Category Growth

Limited Target Audience and Consumers' Price Sensitivity Make Sports Drinks Niche Products

Increasing Consumer Awareness A Means To Boost Category Growth

Coca-Cola Enters Category With Powerade Brand

Competitive Landscape Is Fragmented and Volatile

4move Brand Leads Category

