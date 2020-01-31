The "Soft Drinks in Ukraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2019, although stabilisation of disposable income and positive economic dynamics are observed, Ukrainian consumers remain price sensitive. They look for best price deals and mainly opt for the cheapest offers, which favours soft drinks with lowest price positioning (such as non-cola carbonates or juice drinks, among others). Consumers with more disposable income opt for healthier and more expensive drinks (for example, mineral bottled water, 100% juice etc).
The author's Soft Drinks in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Key Topics Covered:
- Soft Drinks in Ukraine
List of Contents and Tables
- Executive Summary
- Stabilisation of Disposable Income Supports Consumption
- Consumers Seek Convenience and Health Benefits
- International Players Lead Soft Drinks With Interesting Product Offers, Wide Presence and Competitive Prices
- Health-positioned Soft Drinks and Single-serve Bottles Offer Most Prospect for Npd
- International Players Will Maintain Leadership With Strong Brands and Wide Presence
- Market Data
- Appendix
- Fountain Sales in Ukraine
- Definitions
- Sources
- Summary 1 Research Sources
- Health and Wellness Trend Drives Water Consumption in Ukraine
- Bulk Water Hampers Development of Still Bottled Water Due To Better Price and Convenience
- Spring Bottled Water Benefits From Optimum Quality and Price Position
- Competitive Landscape
- Marketing Activities by Leading Player Drive Growth
- International Players Invest in Marketing, While Local Companies Optimise Spending To Deliver Best Price-quality Deal
- Local Companies Dominate by Number of Players Thanks To Rich Local Water Resources
- Consumers' Increasing Health Awareness Constrains Carbonates Growth
- Health and Wellness Trend Drives Product Development in Low Calorie Cola
- Offer of Small Packs Expands Due To Consumers' Demand for Convenience
- Coca-Cola Leads With Strongest Brands
- Consumers' Price Sensitivity Underpins Private Label Growth
- Kvas and Low Calorie Carbonates Are Possible Growth Niches
- Category Declines Due To Decreasing Demand
- Concentrates Lose Out To Other Soft Drinks Due To Lack of Marketing Support
- Marketing Support and Npd Can Help Revive the Category
- Eco-pack Dpf Leads With Wide Product Portfolio and Well-established Distribution
- Local Producers Dominate Category Thanks To Low Prices
- Competitive Environment Set To Remain Stable Over the Forecast Period
- Concentrates Conversions
- Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
- Demand for Juice Returns in Line With Developing Health and Wellness Trend
- New Regulations Will Establish Stricter Control Over Juice Quality
- Price Sensitivity Restricts New Product Development in Juice
- Sandora Tov Maintains Leadership Thanks To Wide Portfolio and Active Marketing
- Juice Sees Extension of Product Lines Following Health and Wellness and Convenience Trends
- Companies Target Children and Adolescents As Large Consumer Group
- Stabilisation of Disposable Income and Health and Wellness Trend Drive Growth in Rtd Tea
- Product Development in Rtd Tea Moves Towards Unusual Tastes and Fusions
- Consumers' Price Sensitivity Hampers Category Growth
- Fuze Tea Leads Category With Interesting Tastes and Wide Presence
- Nestea Returns To Category
- Healthiness Is the Main Marketing Point in Rtd Tea
- New Product Development Drives Growth
- Age Restrictions on Energy Drinks Consumption Threatens the Industry
- Taste Offer Expands To Meet Consumers' Curiosity
- Novi Produkty Group Leads With Wide Product Portfolio and Competitive Prices
- Main Players Educate Consumers To Fight Perception of Energy Drinks As Unhealthy
- Companies Expand Range of Marketing Tools
- Limited Availability in Off-trade Hampers Category Growth
- Limited Target Audience and Consumers' Price Sensitivity Make Sports Drinks Niche Products
- Increasing Consumer Awareness A Means To Boost Category Growth
- Coca-Cola Enters Category With Powerade Brand
- Competitive Landscape Is Fragmented and Volatile
- 4move Brand Leads Category
