Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed a management update scheduled for release next week on Monday, February 3rd. The company yesterday highlighted the recent UK-African summit held last week in London where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted leaders form 21 African countries and 27 deals were signed worth an estimated $8.5 billion. The Monday update will illustrate what this means for ALYI's $300 million African Electric Vehicle (EV) initiative. Earlier this week, ALYI announced ongoing meetings in Malta with local legal representatives, crypto strategy experts and African electric vehicle partners to coordinate the launch of new business entity domiciled in Malta for the purpose of launching a $100 million initial coin offering (ICO) to fund infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa. A summary of the meetings will be included in the Monday upate.

