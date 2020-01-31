Lombard Capital PLC - Trading Statement

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Trading statement

The Directors wish to advise Shareholders of the following trading statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2019.

During the 3 months to 31 December 2019, the comprehensive loss for the period was GBP131,901. As a result, the Company remains in a position where it is dependent upon its ability to generate sufficient cash flows to meet continued operational costs and hence continue trading. Over the past few years this has been achieved by issuing shares, the exercise of warrants and realisation of investments and other assets.

LCP Financial Limited (the "Subsidiary") continues to pursue the raising of funds by way of issuing bonds to further its business plan and hopes to carry out a more substantial fund raise or transaction to put the Company in a more stable and robust financial position.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

