The fractional flow reserve devices market is poised to grow by USD 446.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global fractional flow reserve devices market 2020-2024.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (FFR guidewires and FFR monitoring systems), by Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/fractional-flow-reserve-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of product approvals. In addition, the rising focus on non-invasive FFR is anticipated to boost the growth of the fractional flow reserve devices market.

In the last few years, several vendors have made investments in R&D activities to develop FFR products due to the increasing awareness of clinical benefits and availability of technologically advanced FFR monitoring systems. Approvals from regulatory authorities for these products is leading to the launch of several new products. For instance, in December 2019, Opsens received the 510(k) approval from the US FDA to market its diastolic pressure algorithm (dPR). Similarly, the launch of ACIST RXi Mini System by ACIST Medical Systems is gaining traction in the market as it simplifies the tasks of obtaining post-intervention FFR measurements and maintenance of wire position and pressure-measurement drift. Such product launches and increased R&D efforts are increasing the adoption of FFR procedures, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company provides cost-effective solutions and diagnosis for coronary artery diseases through its brand, PressureWire.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. offers products through the following business units: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers FFR devices such as OPTICROSS 18 Peripheral Imaging Catheter, COMET Pressure Guidewire, and POLARIS Multi-Modality Guidance System.

Bracco SpA

Bracco SpA operates under various business segments, namely Diagnostic Imaging and Health Services. The company offers wide range of products and solutions for Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, X ray, and Nuclear Medicine.

GE Electric Co.

GE Electric Co. offers products through the following business segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, and Others. The Mac-Lab XTi system brings IT capabilities into the lab and helps achieve integrated fractional flow reserve (FFR).

Heartflow Inc.

Heartflow Inc. offers products such as HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis and HeartFlow Planner. The HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis is a personalized cardiac test indicated for use in clinically stable symptomatic patients with coronary artery disease.

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

FFR guidewires

FFR monitoring systems

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

