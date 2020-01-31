Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 31-Jan-2020 / 16:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 January 2020 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 135,968,235 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 6,130,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There is a total of 142,098,235 Ordinary Shares in issue. The above figure of 135,968,235 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 www.coinsilium.com [1] Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 093 0 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editors Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse, Blox and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: TVR TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 43923 EQS News ID: 965453 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=965453&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c8d2d355ee3873e95c56ece2ac480fb8&application_id=965453&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2020 11:17 ET (16:17 GMT)