Abel & Cole Launch First-of-its-kind Refill Delivery Service

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic grocery business, Abel & Cole, has today launched a cutting-edge refillables trial. This first-of-its-kind trial will remove single use packaging from a selection of pantry items and deliver them instead in returnable, reusable pots. This service, named Club Zero, makes Abel & Cole the first ever online retailer to offer a refillable service in the UK, as part of your normal weekly shop.

For over 30 years Abel & Cole has proudly sourced the best organic, wild and foraged products, delivering them in environmentally responsible, reusable cardboard boxes. It has saved approximately 55 million single use plastic bags from landfill and week on week it reduces single use packaging waste by 88%, in comparison to an average supermarket shop[1]. Never ones to rest on their laurels, in 2019 Abel & Cole certified as a B Corp and vowed to continue finding innovative ways to be as sustainable as possible. Club Zero is the next bold step in its journey.

Club Zero members will be able to order staple pantry items in fully reusable, returnable pots, nicknamed 'VIPs' - Very Important Pots. These 'VIPs' will then be collected the following week, to be reused again, and again, and again.

The service will open to everyone by the end of February.

MD, Hannah Shipton, has been working for Abel & Cole for over 13 years. Today she said:

"People have become increasingly aware of climate change and we have witnessed a huge growth in the appetite for sustainable products and ways to shop. I hope Club Zero helps anyone looking to cut down on single use packaging, particularly those without the ability to get to a zero waste refill shop or those not wanting to jump in the car to get to one (undoing their intention!)."

Specialist zero waste consultants, Unpackaged, worked with Abel & Cole to develop the Club Zero trial. Catherine Conway, the founder of Unpackaged said:

"Abel & Cole are taking a bold step in helping their customers drastically reduce packaging, which is the kind of leadership we need to see from business to help us out of the global plastic packaging crisis we face."

[1] In Comparison to the same grocery shop from a UK supermarket

