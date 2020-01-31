Request a FREE Demo for Comprehensive Solution Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of its comprehensive portfolio of service management analytics solutions

To thrive and succeed in today's complex business environment its imperative for businesses to fundamentally change how they operate. In an attempt to do so, leading businesses across industries are looking at leveraging analytics backed field service management solutions that focus on addressing issues around organizational design, service architecture, and process excellence. We at Quantzig understand the challenges faced by businesses in driving improvements in these areas which is why we've developed a suite of service management analytics solutions by combining the right tools and approaches to address all your business process needs and focus on critical business activities.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of service management analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering businesses with:

A roadmap to automate workflows and enhance productivity

Innovative end-to-end solutions that offer comprehensive insights to drive growth

Advanced methodologies that leverage statistical approaches and platforms to drive decision making

According to a service management analytics expert at Quantzig, "Companies that analyze data and act on data-driven insights to optimize business operations and service delivery often succeed in attaining higher levels of customer satisfaction and business outcomes."

Our service management analytics solutions include:

1: Field Service Analysis Cost Optimization

Reducing costs across the entire field service management value chain is now possible with Quantzig's advanced service management analytics solutions that leverage innovative technology and customer insights to drive growth.

2: Service Planning Forecasting

We help businesses to implement data-driven workflows to streamline service requests and drive growth across segments through accurate planning and service forecasting.

3: Helpdesk Service Requests Analytics

Quantzig's service management analytics solutions are designed to help businesses drive business outcomes by monitoring and tracking service requests in real-time.

