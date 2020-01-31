The aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is poised to grow by USD 202.73 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market Analysis Report by Type (Commercial aircraft, Business jet, and Military aircraft), by Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-thrust-reverser-actuation-systems-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the need for thrust reversers to tackle adverse climatic conditions during landing. In addition, the use of additive manufacturing for thrust reverser actuation system components is anticipated to boost the growth of the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market.

Thrust reversers act as an additional braking system and can be deployed when the main breaks fail during landing on runways under severe climatic conditions such as ice accumulation. It not only provides safety and control margins in case of aborted landings and takeoffs but also significantly increases braking effectiveness on contaminated runways. It provides directional control and minimizes the brake wear during an aborted take-off. Thus, the need for thrust reversers to tackle adverse climatic conditions during landing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market Companies:

Arkwin Industries Inc.

Arkwin Industries Inc. offers thrust reverser actuation systems. Thrust reverser actuation systems enable shorter distance landing and slows down the aircraft after touch-down to reduce wear on the braking system. It features multiple integrated control features for filtration, flow, and directional control.

Diakont Advanced Technologies Inc.

Diakont Advanced Technologies Inc. offers products through the following business units: Motion Control, Nuclear Solutions, and Energy Services. The company offers thrust reverse control actuators that have two identical electromechanical channels and a control unit.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates under various business segments, namely Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers thrust reverser actuation system through its subsidiary, SMITHS Aerospace.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Honeywell building technologies, Performance materials and technologies, and Safety and productivity solutions. The company offers an electromechanical thrust reverser actuation system.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Diversified industrial and Aerospace systems. The company offers thrust reverser actuation system (TRAS) that consists of cow locks, control valves, synchronizing flex shafts, linear hydraulic actuators, and other components.

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Commercial aircraft

Business jet

Military aircraft

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

