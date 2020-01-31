GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Retains Michael Cole for IR Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) (the "Company") today announced that it has retained the services of Michael Cole for strategic investor relations initiatives and corporate communications. Services provided by Michael Cole will be focused on investor outreach, organizing investor meetings and introductions to select media outlets and investment newsletters.

Michael Cole commented, "GreenPower is ideally positioned to take full advantage of the trends sweeping across the all-electric transit and micro-transit market, which can be evidenced by the strength in recent unit deliveries. GreenPower's business model has recently demonstrated both substantial revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA, which I believe prospective investors will find very attractive. The anticipated acceleration in both new orders and deliveries make this the ideal time to expand awareness and I look forward to working closely with the Company."

The agreement is for an initial term of six months and Michael Cole will receive a monthly fee of $4,000 as well as 50,000 stock options with quarterly vesting, issued at the current share price in accordance with applicable regulations. The issuance of stock options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Cole has 10 years of investor relations experience and is currently a consultant operating out of Orange County, California. Mr. Cole has previously provided investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to the Issuer, and Mr. Cole does not have a direct or indirect interest in the Issuer or its securities.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson, CEO

(604) 220-8048

Brendan Riley, President

(510) 910-3377

Michael Sieffert, CFO

(236) 521-4642

