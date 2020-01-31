Genuine Property Management: Property Management Company in Orange County Creates Unique 360 Service Model

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Costa Mesa, CA based Genuine Property Management recently introduced a new 360 Service Model of property management. By continuing to maintain rapid growth, approaching 400 units in less than three years, Genuine Property Management has managed to create a unique business model that may be a market disruptor with the potential to change how property management companies operate in the future. An overview of the company can be found in their introductory YouTube video.

Genuine Property Management owner Marcel Ford states that, in order to implement the new business model, he had to move his office from the bayside in Newport Beach to a 5,000 square foot warehouse in Costa Mesa. Ford then renovated this property into an upscale office where the 360 Service Model was fully realized. Genuine Property Management is now the only communal coworking workplace that invites their interior designers, contractors, handymen, painters, landscapers, plumbers and other professionals to work under one roof.

"The property management arena is routine and stale, with everyone basically doing the same old thing-day in and day out," observes Ford. "With property maintenance typically being the largest department, there had to be a better way to improve the operating efficiencies that will provide tenants with a better experience and savings to landlords-and I think we figured it out."

This experimental workplace has proven to be highly efficient and cost-effective. It puts all of Genuine Property Management's specialists and contractors within easy reach of one another, allowing for a level of collaboration rarely seen in companies like Genuine Property Management. The innovative space features a great deal of locally inspired décor, including a historic 1940 Viking sailboat as a centerpiece. There are also several sectional couches and conference tables laid out for casual meetings along with eighteen desks and a pool table.

"Our new 360 Service Model benefits landlords, tenants, vendors and us by providing far greater efficiencies," Ford says. "Now we all collaborate, orchestrate, negotiate, and initiate a myriad of property management services for better efficiency, satisfaction and value for all. Everyone wins!"

The company's management services consist of every function that is necessary to perform when taking care of a piece of property on a day to day basis. They cover everything from administration and education to finances and legal matters. Genuine Property Management uses the best-rated property management software, AppFolio, which provides their clients with complete transparency throughout the process. There are no upfront costs to be paid; clients are only obliged to pay once the company has performed their property management duties in full.

The company takes pride in working solely with the best technicians in every field. "From painters to plumbers and landscapers to locksmiths, we have dozens of dependable service providers that take good care of us," says the company in a statement echoed on their website. "They are small companies that are honest, reliable and fairly priced with liability insurance and satisfaction guarantees." Those who are interested can contact the office to learn more.

A number of clients have found themselves quite pleased with the company's property management services and have gone on to leave great reviews on multiple platforms. One 5-Star review on Yelp says the client was, "Very pleased with this company! We've been with them for over two years now, and Marcel is so friendly and efficient and gets things done in the best way possible! All the staff at Genuine Property Management have been great! Jonathan has always been very efficient at dealing with all the repairs on our property. Priscilla and all the agents always get back to me quickly and with positive solutions. I would recommend this business to all my friends."

Another reviewer shares that, "I recently rented a property in Corona Del Mar. I worked with Priscilla and Megan. They have been excellent to work with: professional, nice and got back to me quickly with all the questions I had! I highly recommend Genuine Property Management for great service!"

For more information on Genuine Property Management, view the company Facebook page. It contains a great deal of information regarding the company's activities and can be used to quickly get in touch with their representatives.

###

For more information about Genuine Property Management , contact the company here:

Genuine Property Management

MARCEL FORD

(949) 209-9494

marcel@genuinemanaged.com

1922 Placentia Avenue, Unit 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

SOURCE: Genuine Property Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574817/Property-Management-Company-in-Orange-County-Creates-Unique-360-Service-Model