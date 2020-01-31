Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 124.2151 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6477499 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 43953 EQS News ID: 965545 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 31, 2020 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)