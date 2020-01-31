Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-Jan-2020 / 17:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Executive Director Position/statu s b) Initial Initial notification notification/A mendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification GB00BJQZC279 code b) Nature of (i) Exercise of all nil-cost options awarded in the January 2018 under The DMGT Deferred Bonus Plan. transaction The number of options awarded under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. (ii) Sale of sufficient shares to cover the tax liability arising from the transaction as set out in (i) above. c) Price(s) Price(s) Volume(s) and volume(s) (i) GBP0.00 15,092 (ii) GBP8.104 7,119 d) Aggregated Not applicable, single transaction. information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 31 January 2020 transactions f) Place of London Stock Exchange (XLON) the transaction Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 44100 EQS News ID: 965857 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 31, 2020 12:59 ET (17:59 GMT)