Future plc: Future Announces Bulldog Tech Award Winners

More than 100 winners crowned, including three Lifetime Achievement Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Future plc (LSE:FUTR), the leading US specialist technology media company, announced today the winners of the prestigious Bulldog Award. The Bulldog Award, given annually at the Future Tech Awards during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, goes to the leading tech manufacturers and designers from around the world. Future crowned more than 100 winners across four categories, including the Future 50 - celebrating the best people - and the Future Tech Hall of Fame, which bestowed the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on three worthy recipients.

Future's editorial staff nominated more than 300 products for the Reader's Choice awards, and Future's readers cast nearly a quarter of million votes for their favorites. Future's adroit editorial staff selected 20 Future Choice winners. And Future also crowned eleven Products of the Decade, recognizing the products that helped transform the tech industry.

Future 50 showcases the best people in the US technology landscape. Future's journalists and editors recognize Bulldog recipients for their hard work at the forefront of technology.

The Future Tech Hall of Fame recognizes the lifetime innovations of three individuals:

Jason Johnson, co-founder and CEO of August Home, transformed the security of our houses

Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, transformed that company's fortunes,making it a technology powerhouse

Marques Brownlee has long led innovation in content creation, showcasing the benefit of technology to more than 10 million subscribers.

Future PLC is the publisher of worldwide publications that are the leading authorities in technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative, photography, home interest, education, and television, Future plc is the largest such publisher in the US and the UK, according to Comscore.

For more information on all the winners, as well as official media from the event, please visit the website: http://www.TheFTAs.com.

About Future PLC

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware. The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.5 million.

The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

