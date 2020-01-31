Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Sale-before-completion agreement for office space in Paris 31-Jan-2020 / 20:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, January 31, 2020 Sale-before-completion agreement for office space in Paris Kaufman & Broad is pleased to announce that it has today signed a sale-before-completion agreement with a top-tier property buyer pertaining to around 50,000 sq.m of office space to be built as part of the redevelopment project in the Austerlitz district of Paris. Consequently, all of the surface areas included in this program being developed by Kaufman & Broad under the Austerlitz project are now subject to sales agreements with top-tier property buyers, either in the form of sale-before-completion or property development contracts. The relevant administrative approvals are being processed but are unlikely to be definitively granted until 2021. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] ? Next regular publication date: ? April 9, 2020: Q1 2020 results (after market close) ? May 5, 2020: Shareholders' Meeting Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet 01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33(0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19 0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Sale-before-completion agreement for office space in Paris Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IPEGQMIRTR [3] 965475 31-Jan-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=965475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed80b2c1b904364f9fbd568bcbe0473b&application_id=965475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=457551630e94bbdf1d93fc0ef2886f3c&application_id=965475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 31, 2020 14:44 ET (19:44 GMT)