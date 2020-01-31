New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - On4 Communications (OTC Pink: ONCI) is pleased to announce the following update to Shareholders:

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

2019 was a great year for ONCI. We increased revenue YOY and we reached important goals and targets. As we move forward, we see a change coming to how we do business going forward. We were the first company to sell our app to car dealers. But as we move forward, we need to change the way we do business and move to a more important business model. As we have discussed, I feel the most important opportunity for growth are insurance companies both in USA and abroad. The best chance for optimum revenue growth is to make deals with insurance companies all over the world. We are currently in talks with five international insurance companies and are close to making deals with them. If this happens going forward, we can increase revenue five fold in 2020. This would be a sea change for ONCI.

Moving forward, Bsafe Mobile will be changing its marketing and revenue plan. Instead of doing one sale at a time at a car dealer, we will be fishing where the fish are. We will be focusing on insurance companies, both large and small, in the USA and abroad. Our revenue model will be switching from a onetime payment upfront to a recurring revenue model. We will move to an all-or-nothing model. How this works is an insurance company will be charging their users a small license fee on the anniversary of every auto policy for safe driving. The fee will be like a tax, and every auto policy holder will pay it. The insurance company will send every client a link to download the app to their mobile phone. The customer who does not download the link will get two additional emails reminding them to do so. We are looking to do five-year deals with the insurance companies and automatic renewals. What this means is that our potential revenue will change every month once the deals are signed and we will add more policies to the fold. As stated already, we need to make some changes to our IOS version of our software based on the specs of the first two companies we have spoken to. The change should take 45 days but that's in the best case scenario.

To date, we have spoken to five international insurance companies with over 12 million auto customers. What this also means is that we will not have to chase companies for money. We will get a breakdown every month of each policy renewal. This way of doing business is also great for the companies because it won't cost them any out-of-pocket cash and they will save millions of dollars in claims.

We believe that this model is a win-win for all parties involved. What we find interesting is that foreign insurance companies are much more interested in this than the US companies.

We believe that this model will be a total game changer in the way our business conducted going forward.

More on the rest of the company to follow at a later date as we move every aspect for each division forward.

