Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a call centre service agreement (the "Service Agreement") effective January 28, 2020 with Answer 365, a Canadian call center, pursuant to which Answer 365 will outsource Aires' customer service providing 24-hour support and increased purchase satisfaction for Aires' customers around the world.. The Service Agreement may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' prior written notice.

Pursuant to the Service Agreement, Answer 365 will supply a call service center on behalf of Aires to provide coverage through e-mail, live chat, and phone channels. Services will be offered in English, French and Spanish. The anticipated start date will be on or around February 15, 2020.

Aires is also pleased to report that it has commenced negotiations to partner with a fulfillment company who operates fulfillment centers located in Toronto, Chicago, Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom. Each center will have the capacity to handle over 1,000 orders per day and the ability to provide warehousing and storage to process all orders in less than 24 hours.

These partnerships will allow Aires to create deep, lasting and sustainable customer relationships, at a reduced cost, while ultimately increasing the Company's sales and margins.

"In January alone, we have initiated the creation of a new website that is capable of handling up to 10,000 orders a day. We have initiated two new product lines, one for the global pet market place and the other for all of us that are concerned with the harmful effects from exposure to electromagnetic radiation emitted from the new 5G cellular technology. We have opened our first on-line sales platform with Best Buy Market Place and have initiated our global sales and marketing campaign targeted to increase product awareness and sales. We have been busy," commented Dimitry Serov, President and CEO. "These initiatives along with Answer 365 and our fulfillment centers will all be running at full speed in Q2, 2020, just as we have previously reported."

Serov added "Aires products have global appeal, and we are just starting to capture the size of demand as we see daily increased sales that are occurring simply organically. In order to handle anticipated demand, we have taken careful consideration in building the proper infrastructure globally in order for us to realize, with the very best means before us today, the size and scope of this global on-line opportunity that allows all mankind to safely integrate with the technology of today."

About Answer 365

Answer 365 provides customer service support that helps businesses run efficiently, and with the confidence that customers are taken care of. Answer 365 is a Canadian call center that has been in business for over 70 years, processing millions of transactions with cost effective and innovative communication solutions.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires is an Ontario based technology company that is focused on the research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions to allow consumers to safely engage with electronic products of the 21st century. The Company is currently engaged in the business of production, distribution and sales of products intended to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic emissions, which is produced from electronic devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, tablets and electric cars to name a few. The Company has developed a technology that restructures and transforms electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The Company's current principal products are the Shield Pro, Air Defender Pro and Air Guardian.

