Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 01.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSHJ ISIN: CA09626M3049 Ticker-Symbol: IX9D 
Tradegate
31.01.20
21:51 Uhr
1,190 Euro
+0,070
+6,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,180
1,270
31.01.
1,150
1,260
31.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC1,190+6,25 %