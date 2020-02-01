Press Works: How Digital Marketing Nomad, Ksaveras Jancauskas Helps Businesses Leverage The Power Of Instagram

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2020 / Ksaveras Jancauskas is a multinational digital marketing expert who helps industry leaders grow their Instagram presence and scale their businesses on social media.

Apart from this, Ksaveras is also the brain behind the Instagram Leverage Framework; a system that helps professionals and entrepreneurs scale their social presence on Instagram. This is one of his most successful creations as it has assisted his clients in generating 4-10 times their return on investments.

Today, we will learn how Ksaveras Jancauskas earned the right to become one of the most sought after individuals in his field.

Exhibiting Focus

When he started his agency, Ksaveras made a choice to specialize on one platform, Instagram. He chose Instagram because it is arguably the most credible and best known social platform to this day. With just a simple direct message, you can connect with great entrepreneurs such as GaryVee, Grant Cardone, and Daymond John.

It simplifies the processes involved in networking with A-list individuals.

Thoughts On Having A Brand Presence On Instagram

Ksaveras believes that an Instagram presence is a source of credibility. As a business owner, you should understand that trust plays a major role when it comes to making sales.

In today's digital space, it's hard for a customer to identify who a real professional is from a con artist. So every bit of brand presence counts. Another major thing is the number of followers a brand has. Believe it or not, but customers have started looking at the number of followers you have as a means of knowing whether they can trust you or not.

Most brands have acknowledged this already and have already started spending six figures monthly to build their followers and social presence.

Getting Results

By leveraging his systems, Ksaveras and his team have grown the presence of their clients on social media. This has resulted in offers to speak on large stages, inbound leads, podcast invites, and networking event requests.

Ksaveras also grew a brand to 221,000 targeted followers in just a space of 10 days.

A Distinct Personality

Four years have passed by since Ksaveras decided to tread the social media marketing industry and since then he has helped a lot of people position themselves as authorities in their fields.

During this time, Ksaveras has also learned that complacency is one of the greatest killers in his industry. Most people in his field only offer Instagram growth services. With the rise in demand for more services apart from the growth and the constant changes in the Instagram algorithm, these people will be irrelevant soon.

Every day, He ensures that he improves his craft so that he delivers more value to his clients.

Looking Onward

Late last year, Ksaveras hinted that he's planning to take over the Asian markets in 2020 because he sees a lot of potential and a lot of businesses that can scale with his framework.

