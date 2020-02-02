Press Works: In an Industry Shaped by Decades of Decisions, Dala Wellness Seeks to Challenge the Status Quo: A Conversation With Founder Fahed Al Essa

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2020 / The crux of Dala's mission is to address rheumatoid arthritis (RA) from a holistic perspective. Traditionally, the US healthcare industry has sought to diagnose and prescribe as necessary. Consequently, it may be a source of global medical innovation but also is burdened with the highest costs globally that achieve mediocre to poor health outcomes.

We have grown to become a nation that is looking for quick fixes, bandaids, or a pill to solve a problem. This complements the healthcare system that addresses highly variable medical conditions with the conventional paradigm of biochemistry and medicine; we treat symptoms, not the underlying problem.

"America's health-care system focuses on curing acute problems but does far too little to support patients with chronic maladies" - Arthur Kleinman (WSJ article).

At Dala Wellness, founders have thoroughly researched current "fixes" for RA and developed their own solution via a modular program which includes a supplement, topical solution, and live community board so their members can receive support during their treatment. They are focused on the mind, body, and soul. Fahed Al Essa, founder of Dala Wellness, contributes to this conversation.

How Dala Wellness is challenging the status quo

While many self-focusing treatments leave a myriad of decisions up to the patient, Dala seeks to remove this burden and provide a gentle guide in his/her treatment. While empowering the patient is important, creating a vague, self-guided treatment can lead to decision paralysis and often results in unintended effects and/or no improvement. "Dala Wellness is not this type of company. We plan to complement the patient's medical journey, not replace it," Essa states.

"For example, outside of pharmaceutical interventions, we employ numerous evidence-based complementary therapies that can improve a patient's quality of life and ability to manage symptoms, from nutrition support and elimination diets for inflammation to mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy approaches that reframe pain and build resilience. This is in addition to our natural supplements."

Dala Wellness Pioneering an Industry

The short answer is: no, there are no comprehensive treatment programs like Dala that are currently in the market for RA. While the internet postulates the applications of herbal medicine to treat RA, there are no modules that combine natural medicine with mindfulness as specifically to the RA patient subset like Dala does. Dala provides a pathway for patients to combine various facets of integrative medicine to attack RA head-on.

US Expansion for Dala Wellness

The US, as a developed nation, has had notable rates of chronic condition prevalence. This has burdened the system with elevated healthcare costs, epidemics (e.g. opioid crisis in treating chronic pain), and inefficiencies in the healthcare chain. Dala is a pioneer in this realm, seeking to address life with chronic pain. As mentioned by founder Fahed Al Essa, "We're supporting the health system in the US rather than adding cost to it. We're hoping to line up efficiencies in care for the patient, which then leads to cost-effectiveness within the system."

The Future of Dala Wellness

"Ultimately, the future is providing access to care - whatever that means. We want to make our platform affordable and accessible to any RA patient. Wherever that path leads!" according to Essa.

"The future is exciting. We are excited to help patients, and allow them to get back to doing the things they love doing."

Name: Tyce Escalante

Company Name: Next Level Brand

Contact information: Tyce@nextlvlbrand.com

SOURCE: Next Level Brand

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574757/In-an-Industry-Shaped-by-Decades-of-Decisions-Dala-Wellness-Seeks-to-Challenge-the-Status-Quo-A-Conversation-With-Founder-Fahed-Al-Essa