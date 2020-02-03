Quest plans to standardize its immunoassay testing across 19 core laboratories, including a new flagship lab in Clifton, New Jersey with Atellica Solution and automation

Atellica Solution offers Quest Diagnostics the capability to expand its immunoassay testing capacity while driving workflow efficiencies and clinical performance

Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) announced today that it was selected by Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, to be its preferred supplier for immunoassay testing. When fully realized, this would be the largest deployment of the Atellica Solution worldwide to date and strengthens the medical technology company's position as the market leader in the United States.

As part of the multi-year agreement, which builds on an existing partnership, upon successful execution of sequenced phases, the partnership foresees Quest Diagnostics deploying up to 120 Atellica Solution immunoassay analyzers across 19 esoteric and core laboratories throughout the U.S. Additionally, a highly automated Quest lab in Clifton, New Jersey will feature Atellica Solution immunoassay analyzers connected to an Inpeco FlexLabTM automation system for a high-throughput, multidisciplinary testing solution designed to substantially increase productivity, reduce turnaround time, decrease unwanted variations, and lower operational costs. The new flagship lab is expected to be completed in 2021.

"Siemens Healthineers offers a comprehensive and quality in vitro diagnostics portfolio that is proving to be attractive to leading laboratory providers across the globe. Our leadership in workflow and automation is resonating with laboratories worldwide and driving adoption of the Atellica Solution," said Deepak Nath, Ph.D., President of Laboratory Diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers. "The breadth and depth of our testing solutions-a highly scalable and flexible offering with the Atellica Solution, and a broad immunoassay test menu with proven assay performance, will provide the clinical outcomes Quest Diagnostics requires."

"Our strategic relationship with Siemens Healthineers led to the development of a flexible solution that will improve our existing workflow and help us achieve greater cost savings," said Jim Davis, Executive Vice President, General Diagnostics of Quest Diagnostics. "We look forward to implementing this solution throughout our laboratory network."

The Atellica Solution offers a high throughput, flexible solution and quality clinical capabilities required to serve Quest's providers and patients. Leveraging the unique features and broad assay menu the Atellica Solution offers, Quest will be able to increase its immunoassay testing volume and improve turnaround time concurrently. Intelligent sample routing within the Atellica Solution leverages patented, bi-directional magnetic sample transport technology for the most efficient sample management while the immunoassay analyzers deliver on precision, throughput, and turnaround time with the industry's leading productivity per square meter1-up to 440 tests per hour.2

1 Versus leading IVD market competitors.

2 Dependent upon test mix.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of Healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostic, image-guided therapy, and in-vivo diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 52,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted profit of €2.5 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

